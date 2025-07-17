Ukraine names Olha Stefanishyna as new ambassador to U.S.

Ukraine has appointed Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna as its new ambassador to the United States, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Thursday.

Stefanishyna replaces Oksana Markarova, who has served in Washington since April 2021 and played a vital role in securing U.S. military and financial support following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

The appointment comes as U.S.-Ukraine ties face heightened scrutiny, with President Donald Trump warning that the U.S. will impose "severe tariffs" on Russia unless it agrees to a peace deal within 50 days.

Stefanishyna, an experienced diplomat and expert in European and Euro-Atlantic integration, has been a key figure in Ukraine's government since 2020. She currently serves as Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and briefly served as Justice Minister in 2024.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha confirmed earlier this month that Ukraine would rotate its ambassador in Washington as part of a broader diplomatic reshuffle. Around 20 new ambassadorial appointments are expected under Zelenskyy's strategy to strengthen Ukraine's presence in G7 and G20 nations.

