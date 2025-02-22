Ukraine opposes US demand for $500 billion fund in minerals deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine has pushed back against US demands for a $500 billion fund that would be part of a deal to give Washington a cut of the country’s mineral wealth, a Ukrainian official familiar with talks said, News.az reports citing Reuters.

The fund would compensate the US for its assistance provided to the war-torn nation since the start of Russia’s invasion. Ukraine is arguing the actual amount is about five times lower at more than $90 billion, said the person who declined to be named because the talks are private.

Another sticking point in talks is the lack of US assurances of future military and financial aid, the person said.

