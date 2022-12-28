Ukraine ‘peace plan’ should take into account entry of 4 'new regions' into Russia: Kremlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that no “peace plan” can exist for Ukraine if it does not take into account “the entry of four new regions into the Russian Federation,” News.az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

“So far, there is no ‘peace plan’ for Ukraine, let's start with this. … There can be no ‘peace plan’ for Ukraine that does not take into account today's realities - with Russian territory, with the entry of four new regions into Russia … No plan that does not take into account these realities can claim to be peaceful," Dmitry Peskov said during a press briefing.

"I can confirm that such contacts are being prepared and we will tell you in a timely manner when and how they will be carried out," Peskov said.

News.Az