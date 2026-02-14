Ukraine ready for agreement to bring real peace: Zelensky

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday in Munich, Germany that Ukraine is ready for an agreement that will bring real peace.

"Ukraine is ready for an agreement that will bring real peace to us, to Ukraine, to Europe," he said during a speech at the Munich Security Conference, adding that the crisis can be ended, first of all, with dignity. "This is the most important thing for us," Zelensky said, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

According to him, Europe is practically not present at the negotiating table, which is a "big mistake." Ukrainians are trying to fully engage Europe in the negotiating process so that "the interests of Europe and the voice of Europe are taken into account."

He added that Ukraine will do everything to make these negotiations successful and is in constant communication with U.S. representatives.

News.Az