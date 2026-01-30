Ukraine receives Italian boilers to heat 90,000 homes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine has distributed industrial boiler equipment supplied by Italy to communities in 10 regions to strengthen heating systems damaged by the war, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba said on January 29.

The shipment includes 78 modular and hot-water boiler units with a combined capacity of more than 112 megawatts, along with burners and auxiliary equipment, valued at about €1.86 million ($2.2 million). The boilers can serve as primary or backup heat sources for hospitals, schools, administrative buildings, critical infrastructure and municipal heating networks, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Independent.

The equipment has been delivered to communities in the Chernihiv, Kherson, Kharkiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Kyiv regions.

Italy’s Ambassador to Ukraine, Carlo Formosa, said the initiative would provide sufficient heating capacity for around 90,000 homes, or a city of roughly 250,000 people.

Kuleba thanked the Italian government for its support and said discussions are already underway on an additional delivery of more than 300 boiler units with a total capacity exceeding 800 megawatts.

The move comes as Russian attacks continue to target Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, causing power outages and heating disruptions during winter.

News.Az