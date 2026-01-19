Yandex metrika counter

Ukraine rejects German HX-2 drones over critical flaw

  • Politics
  • Share
Ukraine rejects German HX-2 drones over critical flaw
Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s military has rejected new orders of German-made HX-2 strike drones from Helsing, citing critical flaws discovered on the battlefield, Bloomberg reports.

The HX-2 drones, designed with artificial intelligence to assist autonomous operations, experienced takeoff failures and were repeatedly disrupted by electronic warfare near the front lines, sources said. Only about 25% of the drones were able to launch successfully during frontline testing, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Helsing, a German startup, disputed the criticism, stating, “The hit rate of the first flights… is encouraging. We are confident HX-2’s test performance will translate well on the battlefield, including under electronic warfare conditions.”

The HX-2 combines fixed wings with quadcopter-style propellers and can strike targets up to 100 kilometers away. Helsing had previously signed a deal to supply Ukraine with 4,000 drones and plans to deliver an additional 6,000 AI-enabled UAVs.

The rejection casts uncertainty over further German drone deliveries until Ukraine expresses renewed interest.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      