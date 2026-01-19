Ukraine rejects German HX-2 drones over critical flaw

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s military has rejected new orders of German-made HX-2 strike drones from Helsing, citing critical flaws discovered on the battlefield, Bloomberg reports.

The HX-2 drones, designed with artificial intelligence to assist autonomous operations, experienced takeoff failures and were repeatedly disrupted by electronic warfare near the front lines, sources said. Only about 25% of the drones were able to launch successfully during frontline testing, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Helsing, a German startup, disputed the criticism, stating, “The hit rate of the first flights… is encouraging. We are confident HX-2’s test performance will translate well on the battlefield, including under electronic warfare conditions.”

The HX-2 combines fixed wings with quadcopter-style propellers and can strike targets up to 100 kilometers away. Helsing had previously signed a deal to supply Ukraine with 4,000 drones and plans to deliver an additional 6,000 AI-enabled UAVs.

The rejection casts uncertainty over further German drone deliveries until Ukraine expresses renewed interest.

News.Az