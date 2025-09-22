Ukraine reports strikes on Russian drone hub, ammunition depot, S-400 system

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian forces destroyed Russian ammunition and drone stockpiles in separate attacks across its occupied territories in August and September, according to Ukraine's General Staff.

The strikes were aimed at "Russia's invasion plans", the military said, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

A Russian S-400 air defense system was also hit in Kaluga Oblast in western Russia, the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces announced separately on Sept. 22.

Ukrainian strike drones reportedly struck one S-400 launcher and a radar system after special forces detected the battery overnight on Sept. 5.

According to the General Staff, Ukraine's Dnipro group of forces also struck the Russian hub for the distribution of drones on Aug. 29, destroying "massive stockpiles" of unmanned aircraft.

Russia was reportedly attempting to distribute over 19,000 drones — including the Molniya, Boomerang, Vandal Novgorodsky, and Gorynych models — and related equipment to forces in the occupied part of Donetsk Oblast.

Separately, the Ukrainian military and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) hit an ammunition depot of Russian forces in Luhansk Oblast, the General Staff reported.

News.Az