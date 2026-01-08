Ukraine restores services after Russian strikes in Dnipropetrovsk

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian authorities said repairs are underway to restore heat and water to over 1 million residents in Dnipropetrovsk region following Russian attacks on critical infrastructure.

Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba confirmed on Thursday that recovery efforts are ongoing after power supplies were almost completely knocked out in southeastern Ukraine late Wednesday. The outages affected Dnipropetrovsk and neighboring regions, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Officials are working to bring essential services back online as quickly as possible while assessing the full extent of the damage.

News.Az