Ukraine's President confirms willingness to begin talks on conflict resolution

Vladimir Zelensky reiterated his expectation to begin peace talks on the Ukrainian conflict with the participation of Moscow, Brussels, Washington, and Kyiv.

"[After the conversation with US President Donald Trump] "we should move on to some kind of format of conversation with Russians. And I would like to see the United States of America, Ukraine, and the Russians at the negotiating table. ... And, to be honest, a European Union voice should also be there. I think it would be fair, and effective. But how will it turn out? I don’t know," he said in an interview with the Associated Press.

Communications are maintained with Trump’s administration but consultations are general by nature thus far, Zelensky added.

News.Az