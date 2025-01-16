Ukraine says it downed 34 Russian drones in overnight attack
Photo: Reuters
Ukraine downed 34 out of 55 drones launched by Russia in an overnight attack, the Ukrainian air force said on Thursday, with a further 18 failing to reach their targets, something which usually indicates they were jammed by electronic warfare, News.az reports citing Reuters.
Falling drone debris damaged energy infrastructure in the central region of Poltava, leaving more than 300 users without power, local authorities said.