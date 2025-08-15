Yandex metrika counter

Ukraine says it struck Russian port in Astrakhan

The Russian port of Olya in Astrakhan Oblast, Russia. (Olya Sea Trade Port/Website)

On August 14, Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces carried out a strike on the Russian port of Olya in Astrakhan Oblast, located on the Caspian Sea coast in southern Russia, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Kyiv said the strike focused on a critical logistics hub used to transport Iranian-made military supplies destined for Russian forces, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

The Olya port is used by Moscow to receive Shahed-type drone components and munitions from Iran, according to the Ukrainian military.

Preliminary reports indicate that the vessel Port Olya 4, loaded with such cargo, was hit in the attack. The extent of the damage is reportedly still being assessed.

The port lies roughly 800 kilometers (500 miles) from the front line in Ukraine.


