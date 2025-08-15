Ukraine says it struck Russian port in Astrakhan

Kyiv said the strike focused on a critical logistics hub used to transport Iranian-made military supplies destined for Russian forces, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

The Olya port is used by Moscow to receive Shahed-type drone components and munitions from Iran, according to the Ukrainian military.

Preliminary reports indicate that the vessel Port Olya 4, loaded with such cargo, was hit in the attack. The extent of the damage is reportedly still being assessed.

The port lies roughly 800 kilometers (500 miles) from the front line in Ukraine.