Ukraine says Russia abducted 50 civilians from Sumy village

Ukraine has accused Russia of forcibly taking 50 civilians from a border village in the Sumy region, calling the incident a serious violation of international humanitarian law.

Regional governor Dmytro Lubinets said residents of the village of Grabovske were detained on December 18 without access to communication and were later taken into Russia, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“These actions are a gross violation of the laws and customs of war, unlawful deprivation of liberty, and forced deportation of civilians,” Lubinets said in a statement on Telegram.

He added that the information is preliminary and that authorities are working to verify further details.

Russia has not immediately commented on the accusation.

