Ukraine strikes five Russian fighter jets in Crimea drone operation, one destroyed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) struck five Russian fighter jets overnight at the Saky airbase in Russian-occupied Crimea, the agency confirmed on Sunday.

According to the SBU, the special operation carried out by its Special Operations Center "A" resulted in the destruction of one Su-30SM fighter jet, damage to a second Su-30SM, and strikes on three Su-24 aircraft. An aviation weapons depot was also hit during the mission, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Saky airfield is a key hub for Russian military operations in the Black Sea region. The SBU described the damage as “significant,” citing the high cost of a single Su-30SM, which ranges from $35 million to $50 million.

“The successful special operation carried out by the SBU in Saky marks another step toward weakening the enemy's capacity to wage its war of aggression against Ukraine,” the agency said in a statement.

The report is still being updated as more details emerge.

News.Az