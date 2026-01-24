Ukraine targets full EU energy market integration by 2027

“In 2027, we will be fully integrated into the EU energy market, even if we are not yet formally a member of the Union,” said Taras Kachka, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Kachka noted that Ukraine’s parliament is currently preparing legislation covering the final stage of integration, with a vote on the bill expected next month.

He recalled that in July 2025, Ukrainian lawmakers adopted a draft law as a basis that provides for the coupling of electricity markets between Ukraine and the European Union, simplified conditions for cross-border electricity trade, and access to EU energy reserves, among other measures.

Ukraine took a major step toward integration in 2022, when its electricity grid was synchronized with the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity, ENTSO-E.