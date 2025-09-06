Ukraine to recover €3.37m in corruption compensation from abroad for first time

Ukraine will, for the first time, recover funds abroad linked to a corruption scheme, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) announced on Sept. 5. A Paris court approved the transfer of €3.37 million ($3.95 million) from a French company found to have overcharged Ukraine’s state-owned Polygraph Plant through an Estonian shell company.

The case involved eight suspects, including the former head of the enterprise, who allegedly received illegal benefits. The recovery was made possible through cooperation between NABU, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), and investigators in France and Estonia under Eurojust, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The move comes after months of political controversy over Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions. Earlier this summer, parliament briefly curtailed NABU and SAPO’s independence before restoring it following widespread protests.

News.Az