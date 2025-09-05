Japan will not send troops to Ukraine after ceasefire

Japan has confirmed it will not deploy Self-Defense Forces personnel to Ukraine following a potential ceasefire, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said.

This contrasts with 26 other countries in the so-called Coalition of the Willing, which have expressed readiness to send military contingents once a ceasefire or peace agreement is in place, according to French President Emmanuel Macron, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Russia has previously rejected any plans involving NATO or foreign troops in Ukraine, warning that such moves could escalate the conflict.

News.Az