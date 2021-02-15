Ukraine to resume summer flights on Kyiv-Baku-Kyiv route

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) will resume summer navigation of flights on the Kyiv - Baku - Kyiv route from March 2021, according to the official website of the company.

Starting from March 28, 2021, it is planned to gradually restore the original route network and restart long-haul flights.

In particular, the airline will resume flights to Georgia (Tbilisi), the UK (London), France (Paris), Germany (Munich), Italy (Milan), Spain (Barcelona), the UAE (Dubai), Egypt (Cairo) and Turkey (Istanbul).

Within the framework of this flight program, the UIA will continue to provide passengers with convenient connections for comfortable travel from Europe to the countries of the East and back.

Currently, there are some epidemiological restrictions for crossing the borders of different countries.

News.Az

