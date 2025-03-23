Ukraine-US talks conclude in Riyadh

+ ↺ − 16 px

The meeting of representatives of the USA and Ukraine has ended in Riyadh.

The head of the Ministry of Defense and the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov, wrote about this on the social network X, News.Az informs.

He stressed that the discussions were "productive and substantive" and that the parties discussed key issues, including energy.

"The goal of [Ukrainian] President Volodymyr Zelensky is to ensure a just and lasting peace for our country and our people – and, more broadly, for all of Europe. We are working to make this goal a reality," Umerov concluded.

It should be noted that in addition to the head of the Ministry of Defense, the negotiations were attended by Deputy Head of the President's Office Pavlo Palisa. The American delegation included Director of Policy Planning at the State Department Michael Anton, as well as assistants to Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

News.Az