Ukraine wants global financial crime watchdog to expel Russia

Ukraine's central bank chief said on Friday he plans to ask the global financial crime watchdog the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to expel Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

Newly appointed central bank governor Andriy Pyshnyi said on Facebook that he would make the request on behalf of the bank in a letter to the FATF before the organisation's plenary session on Oct. 18-21.

Russia is currently a member of FATF. Ukraine is not a member.

