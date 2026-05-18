Hungary and Ukraine open talks on ethnic Hungarian minority rights

The announcement was made by the countries’ foreign ministers on Monday, with both sides describing the move as a step toward addressing long-standing disagreements over minority rights and education policies. The talks are expected to focus on issues affecting the Hungarian community in western Ukraine’s Zakarpattia region, News.Az reports, citing ABC.News.

Relations between Budapest and Kyiv had deteriorated over recent years under Hungary’s previous government led by Viktor Orbán, which frequently clashed with Ukraine over language and education laws and also limited support for Ukraine following Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

The dispute intensified after Ukraine introduced a 2017 education law requiring Ukrainian to be used as the primary language of instruction after the fifth grade, a measure that affected several minority communities, including Hungarians, Romanians and Bulgarians.

Hungary’s new Foreign Minister Anita Orbán said in a post on X that expert-level consultations aimed at resolving minority rights issues would begin shortly, adding that the goal was to achieve “prompt and reassuring settlement” and tangible progress for the Hungarian community.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Kyiv is ready to open a new chapter in relations with Budapest and restore trust between the two countries. He also welcomed Hungary’s recent diplomatic responses regarding Russian military actions in Ukraine, describing them as an important signal.

The shift comes after political changes in Hungary, where the new government led by Prime Minister Péter Magyar has signaled a more constructive approach to relations with Ukraine, including support for renewed dialogue on previously disputed issues.

Both sides now say they aim to move forward with sustained negotiations in order to improve bilateral ties and address minority concerns.