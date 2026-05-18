Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi step out with Kylie and Timothée

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Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have sent social media into an absolute frenzy after being spotted on an unexpected star-studded double date in Los Angeles, adding major fuel to ongoing romance rumors.

Over the weekend, the Kardashians star and the Wuthering Heights actor caught the attention of fans and paparazzi alike when they stepped out alongside Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet. Photos from the nighttime outing captured Elordi behind the wheel with Kendall in the passenger seat, while the Kylie Cosmetics mogul and the Wonka star kept a low profile in the back seat. The group was seen trying to avoid the flashing cameras as paparazzi swarmed the vehicle, sending shockwaves across entertainment platforms, News.Az reports, citing Daily Jang.

This high-profile hangout is just the latest in a series of sightings that have linked Kendall and Elordi in recent months. The pair first sparked intense speculation when they were spotted locked in deep conversation at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March 2026. Just a month later, dating rumors exploded globally after they were seen together during the first weekend of Coachella.

While Kendall and Jacob’s status remains the subject of intense fan theories, Kylie and Timothée Chalamet continue to prove they are going strong. The couple has famously kept the details of their relationship incredibly private, making only occasional public appearances together over the past year. However, this casual LA double date shows that the low-key couple is still perfectly in sync—and apparently making plenty of time for family date nights.

News.Az