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In a historic move that breaks centuries of papal tradition, Pope Leo XIV will personally present his first major encyclical on May 25, focusing entirely on the rapid rise and moral implications of artificial intelligence.

The highly anticipated document, titled Magnifica Humanitas (Magnificent Humanity), was formally signed by the pontiff on May 15. According to the Vatican, the text will deeply explore "the protection of the human person in the age of artificial intelligence." Sources indicate that the encyclical is expected to heavily criticize the use of AI in warfare and address the growing threat the technology poses to global workers' rights, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

An encyclical is one of the highest forms of papal teaching, traditionally used to communicate a pope's core priorities to the world's 1.4 billion Catholics. "A pope's first encyclical typically outlines his priorities, focusing on what he sees as serious social and moral issues for the modern world," noted John Thavis, a retired Vatican correspondent.

In a striking departure from standard Vatican protocol—where high-level texts are typically introduced by cardinals and press officials—the American-born pontiff will present the document himself. Joining him for the presentation will be Chris Olah, the co-founder of the prominent AI company Anthropic.

The choice of Olah is highly symbolic. Anthropic has famously clashed with the U.S. government over its insistence on strict guardrails to prevent AI from being used for autonomous military targeting and domestic surveillance. Pope Leo himself has stepped up his rhetoric against world leaders recently, using a recent speech at Europe's largest university to condemn the "inhumane evolution" of tech-driven warfare amidst ongoing global conflicts.

The timing of the signature also carries deep historical weight. Pope Leo signed the document on the 135th anniversary of Pope Leo XIII’s landmark 1891 encyclical, which famously championed fair pay and better conditions for industrial laborers. Decades later, Pope Leo XIV looks poised to offer the Church’s most definitive guidance on labor since the industrial era—this time, defending humanity against the rise of the machines.

News.Az