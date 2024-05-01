Ukraine welcomes Azerbaijan-Armenia agreement on border delimitation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said it welcomes the agreements reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the delimitation of the interstate border based on the Almaty Declaration of 1991, News.Az reports.

“The delimitation of the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the basis of respect for state sovereignty, recognition of territorial integrity and inviolability of borders, peaceful resolution of contradictions, refusal to use or threaten force is a necessary condition for normalizing relations between countries and ensuring stability and security in the region,” Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

