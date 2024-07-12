Ukraine will get fewer F-16s this summer than was planned - Bloomberg

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine will get fewer F-16 fighter jets this summer due to a language barrier between Ukrainian pilots and their foreign instructors as well as complex logistics of delivering spare parts, Bloomberg said citing sources.

One of them claimed that Ukraine would be able to field a squadron of between 15 and 24 jets, short of the 300 planned. Another source spoke about 20 F-16s that Kyiv expects to get by the end of the year.Commenting on this situation, a Ukrainian official "conceded there have been delays around training, personnel and maintenance."

News.Az