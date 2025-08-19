Ukraine’s Kremenchuk shrouded in smoke after massive Russian attack – PHOTO/VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kremenchuk, located in Ukraine’s Poltava region, came under a significant Russian attack early Tuesday morning, August 19.

After the shelling, the city was covered in thick black smoke, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

Russian forces first struck the Poltava region with attack drones, targeting the districts of Lubny and Kremenchuk. At least 30 explosions were reported in Lubny.

Later, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia had deployed Tu-95MS strategic bombers. From 05:08 a.m., the first cruise missiles were detected over the Kharkiv region, flying toward Poltava. By approximately 05:26, explosions were heard in Kremenchuk.

Mayor Vitaly Maletsky said dozens of explosions rocked the city, damaging energy and transport infrastructure. He thanked air defense units for repelling part of the attack and the State Emergency Service (DSNS) for quickly extinguishing the fires.

“At the same time that Putin was assuring Trump on the phone that he wanted peace, and when President Volodymyr Zelensky was holding talks at the White House with European leaders about a just peace, Putin’s army was launching another massive attack on Kremenchuk,” he wrote on Facebook. According to the Poltava Regional Military Administration (OVA), both hits and falling debris were recorded in the Kremenchuk and Lubny districts. Governor Volodymyr Kohut confirmed that administrative buildings of local energy companies were damaged. “In the Lubny district, 1,471 households and 119 businesses lost electricity as a result of the attack. The DSNS and energy services are working to eliminate the consequences. Fortunately, there were no casualties,” Kohut said. Meanwhile, the Chernihiv region also came under drone attack on Tuesday morning. “Unfortunately, infrastructure was damaged. Some settlements are experiencing power outages. Energy crews and rescuers are already working on restoration,” regional governor Vyacheslav Chaus reported on Telegram.

News.Az