A strong Ukrainian military remains the best security guarantee for Europe, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on September 3, as Russia shows no sign of ending its war.

Kallas made her remarks amid growing European discussions on providing Ukraine with security guarantees in the event of a truce or peace deal. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for binding assurances from allies to prevent another Russian invasion, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

A proposed European-led “coalition of the willing” could send multinational forces to Ukraine, alongside weapons, logistics, training, and funding. “For Europe, this can only mean more military, diplomatic, and economic support for Ukraine,” Kallas said. “In the event of a truce, a strong Ukrainian military is the strongest security guarantee there is.”

Moscow has pushed for cuts in Ukraine’s armed forces, claiming they threaten Russia, while Ukraine currently fields 880,000 troops against roughly 600,000 concentrated Russian soldiers.

Kallas also warned of broader threats, referencing Beijing’s military parade as “a direct challenge to the international system built on rules.” European leaders, including Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, have expressed concern that Russia may be preparing for a confrontation with Europe within two years.

News.Az