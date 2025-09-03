Denmark to host production of Ukrainian long-range missile fuel

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Ukrainian weapons manufacturer will begin producing fuel for long-range missiles in Denmark, marking the first overseas expansion by a Ukrainian defence company, the Danish government announced Wednesday.

The company, Fire Point, producer of the Flamingo missile—described by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as Ukraine’s most successful weapon—will locate the new facility near Skydstrup Air Force Base, home to Denmark’s F-16 fleet, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said the initiative is “a helping hand to Ukraine’s struggle for security, their own independence, and, not least, their opportunity to live in peace.”

Ukraine has been in talks with Denmark, Norway, Germany, Canada, Britain, and Lithuania on joint weapons production since June 2025. Denmark, a steadfast supporter of Ukraine since Russia’s 2022 invasion, has provided $10.13 billion in military aid and recently allocated 500 million Danish crowns to support Ukrainian companies expanding in the country.

This move highlights Denmark’s growing role in international defence cooperation and Ukraine’s efforts to strengthen its security infrastructure abroad.

