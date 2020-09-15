Ukraine’s new strategy on national security includes Azerbaijan in list of strategic partner states
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree to endorse the National Security Strategy of the country. The strategy included Azerbaijan in the list of strategic partner states for Ukraine.
According to the document, Turkey, Georgia, and Lithuania are also strategic partners for Ukraine.
(c) AzerTag
News.Az