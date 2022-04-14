Ukraine's parliament adopts resolution declaring Russia's actions "genocide"

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s parliament, on Thursday adopted a resolution declaring the actions of the Russian forces in the country are “genocide,” the legislative body said in a tweet, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

"It is clear now that the actions committed by the armed forces of the Russian Federation amount not only to a crime of aggression but are also aimed at systematic and consistent destruction of the Ukrainian nation, its distinct identity and at depriving the Ukrainian nation of its right to independent development. This requires the immediate recognition of the actions committed by the armed forces of the Russian Federation during the most recent phase of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, which began on 24 Feb 2022, as genocide of the Ukrainian nation," an explanatory note posted on the Verkhovna Rada site said.

The statement on Twitter listed mass atrocities, willful killing of civilians and forcible transfer of children to Russian territory as some of the actions by Russian forces that amount to genocide.

US President Joe Biden, earlier this week, called atrocities underway in Ukraine constitute a "genocide," but added that his remark was not a legal assessment.

News.Az