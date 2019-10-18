Ukraine's Prosecutor General Ryaboshapka appoints another deputy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Ryaboshapka appointed the Prosecutor of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Gyunduz Mammadov to the post of Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

Mammadov leaves the post of the Prosecutor of the ARC, which he held since August 2016.

Ryaboshapka signed the relevant order on October 18.

Mammadov is a candidate of legal sciences.

Since 1996, he worked in the Prosecutor's Office of the Primorsky district of Odessa in positions ranging from Assistant Prosecutor to the First Deputy Prosecutor.

In 2012-2013 he worked in the apparatus of the Prosecutor's Office of the Kyiv region, then for six months as the head of the investigation department of the Dnipro environmental prosecutor's office the Head of the Investigation Department of the Dnipro Environmental Prosecutor’s Office.

In July 2014, he was appointed a Prosecutor of Odessa, and in December 2015 - Deputy Prosecutor of the Odessa region.

Since August 2016 he has worked as Prosecutor of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

