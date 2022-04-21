Yandex metrika counter

Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada repealed Soviet-era laws

  • World
  • Share
Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada repealed Soviet-era laws

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted a bill on the de-Sovietization of legislation, News.az reports citing Ukrainian media.

1,200 acts adopted by the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) and the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic (Ukrainian SSR) were annulled.

A total of 293 deputies voted in favor of the bill.



News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      