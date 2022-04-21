Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada repealed Soviet-era laws
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted a bill on the de-Sovietization of legislation, News.az reports citing Ukrainian media.
1,200 acts adopted by the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) and the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic (Ukrainian SSR) were annulled.
A total of 293 deputies voted in favor of the bill.