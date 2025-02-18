Ukraine’s Zelensky seeks security guarantees from US, EU, Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Tuesday underscored the importance of his country’s territorial integrity and reiterated Ukraine’s demand for security guarantees during an official visit to Türkiye.

"As a country, we want peace; we want the war to end. However, we want the end of this war to be based on certain security guarantees, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

"We expect these security guarantees to be provided by the US, the EU, Türkiye, and all of Europe," Zelensky said, speaking at the opening ceremony of Ukraine’s new Embassy building in Ankara.

"If Türkiye can provide Ukraine with the necessary security guarantees, we would like to see Türkiye involved in this process as well," he said.

He stressed that Ukraine will never compromise on its territorial integrity or sovereignty, asserting that he cannot act against the Ukrainian Constitution.

"We will never, under any circumstances, recognize our temporarily occupied territories as part of Russia. They are part of Ukraine," he declared.

Zelensky also reaffirmed Ukraine’s commitment to reclaiming its occupied territories through diplomacy, stressing: "Because we do not want to lose our people – our people are our greatest treasure."

He added that these issues would also be discussed during his meeting with President Erdogan.

His visit comes just shy of the third anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war, and as reports of possible negotiations to end the war are making waves in Europe and worldwide.

News.Az