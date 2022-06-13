Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says duty-free regime with UK will soon be launched

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the duty-free regime between his country and the United Kingdom will soon be launched, expressing hope for trade liberation with Australia, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

In his evening address on Sunday, Zelenskyy pledged continued work to facilitate access of Ukrainian goods to all important markets around the world.

“Customs duties on trade with the European Union have already been abolished. The United States already applies a duty-free regime for Ukrainian steel. Canada has abolished customs duties. The same regime will work in the near future with Britain. We expect trade liberalization from Australia,” he said.

The president noted that representatives of 57 countries gathered for a special event of solidarity with Ukraine at the Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization.

“I am grateful to them – to each and everyone – for that. And as a result of this intergovernmental conference, we will learn, in particular, the timing of the decision on trade liberalization for Ukraine from Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein, Iceland,” Zelenskyy added.

The 12th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization (WTO) started in Geneva, Switzerland, on Sunday. More than 50 WTO members expressed solidarity with Ukraine and promised assistance and support, in particular in the cultivation and export of agricultural products, as well as in the reconstruction of the country after the war.

