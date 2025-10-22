Ukraine’s Zelenskyy to visit Sweden for defence talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Sweden on Wednesday for talks with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson focused on defence cooperation, the Swedish government announced.

The meeting will take place in the city of Linköping, where the two leaders will visit a defence company before holding a joint press conference to present updates on defence exports, the statement said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

While the government did not name the company, Linköping is home to Swedish defence contractor Saab, which manufactures the JAS 39 Gripen fighter jet, the GlobalEye surveillance aircraft, missile systems, and anti-tank weapons.

Earlier this month, Kristersson said he had discussed Ukraine’s interest in Saab’s JAS Gripen jets with Zelenskyy during a meeting of European leaders in Copenhagen. Saab declined to comment on Wednesday, referring all questions to the government.

News.Az