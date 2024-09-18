Ukrainian drone attack causes fire and evacuation in Russia’s Tver – VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Ukrainian drone attack ignited a fire and led to the partial evacuation of residents in Toropets, a town in Russia's western Tver region, according to local authorities on Wednesday.

#Tver explodes and burns#UkrainianArmy drones attacked the #TVer region of #RussiaOnFire. After landing, something detonates there. Opposition publics report a fire at an ammunition depot near the city of Toropets. pic.twitter.com/cfOfD4ilos — News.Az (@news_az) September 18, 2024

Fire fighters were trying to contain the fire, Igor Rudenya, the governor of the region located northwest of Moscow, said in a post on the Telegram messaging channel of the region's administration, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. He did not say what was burning.There was no information about casualties as a result of the Wednesday attack on Tver.Schools and kindergartens were moved online in the Zapadnodvinsky district, which borders the Toropetsky district, the administration of the district said on the social VKontakte network.Russia's air defence units destroyed 54 drones that Ukraine launched overnight targeting five western Russian regions, Russian state news agencies cited a report from the Russian defence ministry.Regional governors reported no damages from those attacks.But the defence ministry report did not mention the Tver region, which borders the Moscow region to its southeast.

