Ukraine’s Defense Forces have blown up a Russian fuel train in the Zaporizhzhia region, according to local activist Petro Andriushchenko. The incident occurred in the temporarily occupied territory between Urozhayne and Tokmak.

Drone images shared by Andriushchenko show burning fuel tankers and the derailed train. “The train derailed and is now being finished off with everything that can fly. It’s burning beautifully. The Ukrainian Defense Forces in Zaporizhzhia are once again reducing Russian logistics to zero,” he wrote, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

While the exact method has not been officially confirmed, strike drones are believed to have targeted the fuel tankers. This strike is part of a series of attacks on Russian logistics and fuel transport, with similar operations reported by Ukraine in May and June.

The destruction of fuel trains continues to disrupt Russian military supply lines in occupied areas, highlighting Ukraine’s ongoing efforts to weaken Moscow’s operational capabilities.

News.Az