Ukrainian Foreign Minister provides update on preparations for potential Zelensky-Putin meeting

"We are dedicated to pursuing peace, and the support of a country like Azerbaijan is extremely valuable to us," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga stated during a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, News.Az reports.

The minister said that pressure on Russia should be continued in order to achieve peace: "A ceasefire should be the first step on this path. At the recent meeting in Istanbul, Russia is trying to read its so-called reports to Ukraine. Again, the results of the meeting are very important. We are talking about the exchange of prisoners. At the same time, we agreed to prepare a view of the two sides on the ceasefire issue, and we are waiting for this from Russia. This will be the agenda of the upcoming meeting, that is, the meeting between Zelensky and Putin."

News.Az