Ukrainian foreign minister urges German companies to pull out of Russia and relocate to Ukraine

Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday urged for German companies to pull out of Russia and relocate to Ukraine, News.az reports citing Ukrinform.

Kuleba tweeted, "As Russia keeps committing heinous atrocities in Ukraine, revenues of foreign companies still doing business in Russia are stained with Ukrainian blood. I urge German businesses to pull out of Russia and relocate to Ukraine. This will be a sincere contribution to peace in Europe."

Earlier Thursday, Kuleba told reporters in Berlin that Ukraine has seen the positive dynamic and praised Germany's response to the war with Russia.

''We see an evolving position of Germany on the most important issues — this position is moving in the right direction,'' Kuleba said.

