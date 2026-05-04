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Ukrainian officials report that Russian forces are experiencing an exceptionally high killed-to-wounded ratio, potentially marking a shift in the norms of modern warfare.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky and intelligence assessments from the SBU and HUR, approximately 62% of Russian losses are now fatalities, creating a nearly 2:1 ratio of killed to wounded, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Independent.

This represents a significant increase from the 1:2 ratio reported earlier in the war and stands in stark contrast to the 1:3 or 1:5 ratios typical of 20th-century conflicts.

Experts attribute this deadly shift primarily to the saturation of the battlefield with first-person-view (FPV) drones. Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems forces, stated that drones alone accounted for over 156,000 Russian casualties between December 2025 and April 2026. These drones not only increase the lethality of initial strikes but also make the evacuation of wounded soldiers nearly impossible, as rescue teams are frequently targeted under constant aerial surveillance.

The high death rate is further exacerbated by Russia’s offensive strategy and a perceived disregard for troop welfare. Analysts note that Russian commanders continue to order infantry assaults across exposed terrain, often failing to risk personnel or equipment to evacuate the injured. In contrast, Ukraine has increasingly shifted toward unmanned systems to limit troop exposure. This combination of advanced technology and aggressive tactics suggests that on the modern battlefield, attacking forces face a severe disadvantage in both survival and casualty recovery.

News.Az