Ukrainian leader comments on Russian counterpart’s announcement of temporary Easter ceasefire

Although Volodymyr Zelenskyy is yet to respond to Russian president Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a temporary Easter ceasefire, the Ukrainian president has just posted an update on X about the Kursk region, News.az reports citing The Guardian.

Zelenskyy said Ukrainian troops were “holding their positions”.

"I have just received a report from commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Today, our forces continued their activity on the territory of the Kursk region and are holding their positions. In the Belgorod region, our warriors have advanced and expanded our zone of control.

As for yet another attempt by Putin to play with human lives-at this moment, air raid alerts are spreading across Ukraine. At 17:15, Russian attack drones were detected in our skies. Ukrainian air defense and aviation have already begun working to protect us. Shahed drones in our skies reveal Putin’s true attitude toward Easter and toward human life," he wrote.

News.Az