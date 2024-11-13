+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 450 troops in the Kursk area over the past day, said the Russian Defense Ministry, News.Az reports citing TASS .

In total, Ukraine has lost more than 32,150 troops since the fighting began in the region.TASS has gathered the key news about the unfolding situation.- Russia’s Battlegroup North repelled six Ukrainian counterattacks towards the settlements of Aleksandriya, Nizhny Klin, Novaya Sorochina and Novoivanovka.- Units of the battlegroup continued offensive operations, defeating Ukrainian formations in the areas of the settlements of Daryino, Leonidovo, Malaya Loknya, Nikolayevo-Daryino and Novoivanovka.- Russian tactical aircraft and artillery hit clusters of Ukrainian manpower and equipment in the Kursk Region.- Operational/tactical aircraft and missile forces hit amassment areas and enemy reserves in the Sumy Region.- The operation to destroy Ukrainian forces is ongoing.- Over the day, Ukrainian forces lost more than 450 troops, two tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles, including two Bradley IFVs, two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, 33 armored combat vehicles, as well as five artillery pieces, including a Polish-made Krab self-propelled howitzer, four mortars, a French-made Crotale multiple rocket launcher, and 49 motor vehicles.- Since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk Region, Kiev has lost over 32,150 troops, 202 tanks, 134 infantry fighting vehicles, 112 armored personnel carriers, 1,146 armored combat vehicles, 907 motor vehicles, 274 artillery pieces and 40 multiple rocket launchers, including 11 HIMARS and six MLRS of US manufacture.

