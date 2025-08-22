Ukrainian naval drone explosion kills five Russian divers in Novorossiysk Bay

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Ukrainian naval drone reportedly exploded in Novorossiysk Bay, killing five Russian military divers, according to Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (HUR).

The incident occurred after the drone lost connection with its central control during a Black Sea operation, allegedly due to electronic warfare, and began drifting. Russian command reportedly dispatched five naval reconnaissance divers, identified as members of an elite commando frogmen unit, to recover the drone, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“While handling a Ukrainian naval drone, it detonated — the explosion resulted in the elimination of all five elite Russian underwater saboteurs,” HUR said. The exact timing of the operation remains unclear.

Novorossiysk has become a strategic port for the Russian Black Sea Fleet after Ukrainian attacks on Crimea forced Moscow to relocate much of its naval forces.

This follows another Ukrainian strike on August 20, when intelligence forces targeted a Russian patrol boat near Zaliznyi Port in Kherson Oblast, killing five crew members.

The Kyiv Independent has not independently verified these reports.

News.Az