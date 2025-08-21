+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian Special Operations Forces successfully struck Russian fuel and lubricant shipments near Dzhankoy during the night of August 21, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

The operation targeted Russian rolling stock supplying troops in Crimea. “Special operation: disrupting the Russian logistics in temporarily occupied Crimea,” the military said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The General Staff confirmed the attack near Dzhankoy railway station disrupted the supply of the southern group of Russian forces. “Special Operations Forces: Always beyond the limits!” the statement added.

Earlier on August 21, Ukrainian intelligence carried out a precision attack in the Zaliznyi Port area, using a drone with laser guidance to direct a missile that destroyed a Russian boat along with its crew.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces repelled nearly 190 Russian attacks, with the most intense fighting reported in the Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, and Lyman directions.

News.Az