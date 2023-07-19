Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky conveyed his gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky conveyed his gratitude to Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev for the decision to allocate assistance in acquiring energy equipment for Ukraine's requirements, said the Ukrainian President on Twitter, News.az reports.

"I am grateful to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for the decision to allocate assistance for the purchase of energy equipment for the needs of Ukraine. This support of friendly Azerbaijan is important to ensure the sustainability of the Ukraine energy complex in the face of constant attacks by the aggressor. We continue to work actively with our partners to prepare the Ukraine energy system for the winter," Zelensky said.

News.Az