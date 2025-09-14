Ukranian drones hit one of Russia's largest oil refineries -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the night of September 14, attack drones attacked the Kirishi Oil Refinery, located in the Leningrad region of Russia.

This is stated in a message from the Telegram channel Exilenova+, which published videos showing a fire that broke out at the enterprise after a drone attack, News.Az reports.

"Leningrad region. Attack UAVs hit the Kirishi Oil Refinery," the report says.

Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko reported at half past 4 a.m. that one drone had been shot down in the Kirishi region, and after five in the morning he clarified that three UAVs had already been destroyed in the Kirishi region.

"The fire on the territory of the KINEF plant, which occurred due to the fall of the drone's debris, has been extinguished," Drozdenko wrote.

According to him, there were no casualties as a result of the attack.

It should be noted that the Kirishi Oil Refinery is one of the ten largest oil refineries in Russia: its capacity is more than 20 million tons of oil per year.

News.Az