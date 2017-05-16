Ultimate start to summer: H20 Pool Opening Party - PHOTO - VIDEO
This Saturday 20th May, Fairmont Baku Flame Towers is bringing entertainment to Baku usually seen only in exclusive locations like Monaco and St. Tropez.
Grand opening of H20 pool bar & grill will have memorable atmosphere with great music accompanied by special menu only created for this event by French chef - Jeremy Cayron. Food which is inspired from all his travel and will embrace the champagne offers and exclusive location between Flame Towers.
DJ line-up stars with DJ Malinovskaya who will be flying in from Ukraine. Although beauty with a model background, she is no stranger filling dancefloors in famous nightclubs around the globe.
H20 pool bar & grill will kick off the series of summer party weekends to come with evening what is sure to be an unforgettable one.
Booking details:
For more information and table reservation inquiries, please contact:
baku@fairmont.com | +99455 5050419
