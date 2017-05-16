Ultimate start to summer: H20 Pool Opening Party - PHOTO - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

This Saturday 20th May, Fairmont Baku Flame Towers is bringing entertainment to Baku usually seen only in exclusive locations like Monaco and St. Tropez.

Grand opening of H20 pool bar & grill will have memorable atmosphere with great music accompanied by special menu only created for this event by French chef - Jeremy Cayron. Food which is inspired from all his travel and will embrace the champagne offers and exclusive location between Flame Towers.

DJ line-up stars with DJ Malinovskaya who will be flying in from Ukraine. Although beauty with a model background, she is no stranger filling dancefloors in famous nightclubs around the globe.

H20 pool bar & grill will kick off the series of summer party weekends to come with evening what is sure to be an unforgettable one.

Booking details:

For more information and table reservation inquiries, please contact:

baku@fairmont.com | +99455 5050419

News.Az

