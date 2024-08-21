UN agency launches $18.5 million appeal for potential mpox surge

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN migration agency (IOM) warned on Wednesday that the spread of mpox in the Horn, eastern, and southern Africa raises infection risks for migrants needing essential healthcare and support. The agency issued an $18.5 million appeal to fund preparations for an anticipated surge in cases, News.Az reports citing UN Geneva.

Migrants and other marginalized and highly mobile populations including those uprooted from their homes by natural emergencies and conflict are far more prone to infection because of poor living conditions and the “significant barriers” many often encounter in seeking help, explained the International Organization for Migration.“The spread of mpox across East, Horn and Southern Africa is a grave concern, especially for the vulnerable migrant, highly mobile populations and displaced communities often overlooked in such crises,” said Amy Pope, IOM Director General. “We must act swiftly to protect those at the highest risk and to mitigate the impact of this outbreak on the region.”Migration hubMpox has affected people in the African region for more than a decade, the UN agency said, noting that the Horn, eastern and southern Africa region hosts 12.2 million international migrants – nearly half of all migrants in Africa.Highlighting data from the UN World Health Organization (WHO), the IOM noted that by 8 August, of the 12 African countries that reported an outbreak, six were from those regions. As of July, new cases emerged in previously unaffected Kenya, Burundi, Rwanda and Uganda, with cross-border infection cited as a factor in the spread of disease.

