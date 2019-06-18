UN: Armenia’s population to shrink by almost million people by 2100

+ ↺ − 16 px

UN: Armenia’s population to shrink by almost a million people by 2100.

The organization’s analysts consider two scenarios – pessimistic and optimistic. According to the pessimistic forecast, Armenia’s population may decline below two million to just 1,207,000 (down by 1,745,000), while optimistic forecast doesn’t rule out that the population may grow by 224,000 to 3,175,000, ARKA reported.

The UN analysts say Armenia’s population grew by 7,000 to 2,952,000 in 2018 and is expected to grow by 6,000 in 2019 and 2020. At the same time, the UN expects a reduction by 136,000 to 2,816,000 by 2050.

They predict some decline by 2050 also to Georgia - from 4,000,000 in 2018 to 3,500,000 in 2050 and 2,500,000 in 2100.

Instead, they say, Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Iran’s population indicators will rise – from 9.95 million to 11 million in 2050 and 9.1 million in 2100, from 82.3 million to 97.1 million and 86.1 million and from 81.8 million to 103 million and 98.5 million respectively.

According to the National Statistical Committee of Armenia’s report based on the census figures, 2,962,100 people lived in Armenia in early April 2019 – 7,800 less than one year earlier.

