UN calls for temporary truce in northern Gaza amid humanitarian crisis

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) is urging for a temporary truce to facilitate the evacuation of people from northern Gaza, as health officials report dwindling supplies for treating patients injured in a three-week-long Israeli offensive.

“Our staff report they cannot find food, water or medical care. The smell of death is everywhere as bodies are left lying on the roads or under the rubble. Missions to clear the bodies or provide humanitarian assistance are denied,” Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the UNRWA relief agency, said on X, News.Az reports.“In northern Gaza, people are just waiting to die. They feel deserted, hopeless and alone. They live from one hour to the next, fearing death at every second,” he stated.“Throughout the war over the past year, some UNRWA staff stayed in the north & did the impossible to provide aid to internally displaced people. “We kept some of our shelters open despite heavy bombardments & attacks on our buildings.“On behalf of our staff in northern Gaza, I am calling for an immediate truce, even if for few hours, to enable safe humanitarian passage for families who wish to leave the area & reach safer places. This is the bare minimum to save the lives of civilians who have nothing to do with this conflict,” he added.

