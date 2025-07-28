UN calls Israeli aid to Gaza a ‘drop in the ocean’ amid ongoing crisis

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations’ humanitarian chief has described Israel’s recent decision to allow more aid into Gaza as a welcome but insufficient gesture, calling it merely a “drop in the ocean” amid severe restrictions that continue to block essential life-saving deliveries.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians waiting for food at two distribution sites in Gaza, resulting in at least one death and multiple injuries. Over the past 24 hours, 14 Palestinians—including a baby—have died from malnutrition, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

As the humanitarian crisis deepens, France and Saudi Arabia are co-hosting a conference in New York aimed at reviving the stalled two-state solution talks between Israel and Palestine.

The toll of the ongoing conflict remains devastating: Israeli operations in Gaza have resulted in at least 59,733 deaths and 144,477 injuries. The Hamas-led attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023, killed over 1,100 people and left more than 200 captives.

The world continues to watch closely as efforts to alleviate the suffering in Gaza face severe challenges amid the ongoing conflict.

